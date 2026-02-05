Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $41,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 69.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Solar by 2,610.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research increased their target price on First Solar from $214.06 to $314.43 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on First Solar from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.94.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,308.80. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.21. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $285.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

