Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,478 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Reddit worth $46,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 106.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 216,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after acquiring an additional 111,780 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Reddit by 40.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.36.

Reddit Stock Performance

NYSE RDDT opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.17. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $282.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,297,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 448,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,170,151.68. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $6,130,601.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,157,369 shares in the company, valued at $261,252,904.37. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 523,511 shares of company stock valued at $114,237,285 over the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.