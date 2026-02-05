Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $56.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $56,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VITL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $586,526.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 649,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,771,424.20. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $771,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,361,190 shares in the company, valued at $196,242,711.50. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,734 shares of company stock worth $2,921,477. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Read Our Latest Report on VITL

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.