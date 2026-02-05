Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,585 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,150,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $56,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $47,494.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,830.46. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $59.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

