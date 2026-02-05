Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 161,400 Shares of Stantec Inc. $STN

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $44,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 1,504.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 73.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Stantec by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Stantec by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STN opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, November 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

