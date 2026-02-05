Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $260,018.79 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $260,018.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 585,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,264,747.54. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after buying an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 174,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

