Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,823,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,022,059,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,042,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,268,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,485,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,745,492,000 after buying an additional 407,078 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit from $868.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.12.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large spike in call purchases (about 29,545 calls, a ~229% increase vs. typical volume) suggests some investors are betting on a near‑term rebound, which can lift intraday demand. Read More.

Unusual options activity — a large spike in call purchases (about 29,545 calls, a ~229% increase vs. typical volume) suggests some investors are betting on a near‑term rebound, which can lift intraday demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate PR and partnerships: recent Mailchimp research and an NFL/49ers Foundation financial‑literacy initiative raise Intuit’s consumer/brand visibility and could support longer‑term user engagement for Mailchimp/TurboTax/Financial services. Read More. | Read More.

Corporate PR and partnerships: recent Mailchimp research and an NFL/49ers Foundation financial‑literacy initiative raise Intuit’s consumer/brand visibility and could support longer‑term user engagement for Mailchimp/TurboTax/Financial services. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/behavioral commentary: market pieces reminding investors not to “bottom feed” on new lows may temper bargain‑hunting and keep volatility elevated; this is a market psychology factor rather than company‑specific news. Read More.

Macro/behavioral commentary: market pieces reminding investors not to “bottom feed” on new lows may temper bargain‑hunting and keep volatility elevated; this is a market psychology factor rather than company‑specific news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UK SME support initiatives highlight product/market expansion efforts but are unlikely to change near‑term earnings expectations. Read More.

UK SME support initiatives highlight product/market expansion efforts but are unlikely to change near‑term earnings expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Oppenheimer trimmed its price target from $868 to $696 (still an outperform rating), contributing to downward pressure and triggering re‑rating concerns among investors. Read More.

Analyst pressure: Oppenheimer trimmed its price target from $868 to $696 (still an outperform rating), contributing to downward pressure and triggering re‑rating concerns among investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Downgrade and 12‑month low headlines — at least one analyst action pushed Intuit to a new 12‑month low, increasing headline risk and short‑term selling. Read More.

Downgrade and 12‑month low headlines — at least one analyst action pushed Intuit to a new 12‑month low, increasing headline risk and short‑term selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector‑wide AI/legal risk: an FT report notes an Anthropic legal tool and broader AI fears have hit software and analytics names (including Intuit), amplifying valuation skepticism for companies exposed to SMBs and analytics. Read More.

Sector‑wide AI/legal risk: an FT report notes an Anthropic legal tool and broader AI fears have hit software and analytics names (including Intuit), amplifying valuation skepticism for companies exposed to SMBs and analytics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Context on the pullback: a Forbes analysis outlines a ~30% correction since November amid investor skepticism about premium multiples and exposure to small/mid‑market demand — a fundamental/valuation headwind. Read More.

Intuit Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $445.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $613.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $411.11 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.