Plume (PLUME) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.64 Million

Plume (PLUME) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Plume has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plume has a total market capitalization of $54.64 million and $12.33 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plume coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Plume alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Plume

Plume’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,806,200,397 coins. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. Plume’s official message board is plume.org/blog. Plume’s official website is plume.org.

Buying and Selling Plume

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,806,200,397 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.01157768 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $11,829,923.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plume should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plume Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plume and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.