PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.62 and a 200-day moving average of $175.98. PJT Partners has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $535.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm’s dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

