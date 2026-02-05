PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.
PJT Partners Price Performance
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $535.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PJT Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting PJT Partners
Here are the key news stories impacting PJT Partners this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 and FY results — PJT reported fourth‑quarter EPS of $2.55 vs. $2.41 consensus and revenue of $535.2M (up 12.1% YoY); management released a slide deck and press release detailing record full‑year and Q4 performance. PJT Partners Inc. Reports Record Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — PJT announced a $0.25 quarterly dividend (payable March 18; ex‑dividend March 4), signaling management willingness to return capital to shareholders. This modest yield may support the stock’s near‑term sentiment.
- Neutral Sentiment: Supporting materials and transcripts available — The earnings call transcript and presentation are published for investors who want detail on deal activity, segments and guidance; useful for assessing sustainability of fees. PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Beat but narrow revenue surprise — Coverage notes the company beat EPS and slightly topped revenue expectations; market reaction may depend on detail in deal pipeline and seasonal timing of advisory fees. PJT Partners (PJT) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/deal flow reports referenced — Coverage of energy-sector fund activity (e.g., EIG/Aramco pipeline) may create advisory opportunities, but direct impact on PJT depends on whether it wins mandates. EIG Global Energy plans new fund to keep Aramco pipeline stake and bring new investors
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution on sustainability — Some previews and post‑earnings commentary warn that advisory strength faces new tests (pipeline conversion and fee pressure), suggesting upside could be limited if deal activity slows. PJT Partners Earnings In Focus: Advisory Strength Faces New Test
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm’s dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.
The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.
