Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 22.4% in the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,251,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,000 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,531,702,000 after buying an additional 5,978,841 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $637,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,985. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,398. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,955,366. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $154.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

