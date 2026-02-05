Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,318 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 80.5% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

PAAA stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Dividend Announcement

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1933 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.