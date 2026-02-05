Peretz Schapiro Purchases 75,000 Shares of Xenora Minerals (ASX:XRA) Stock

Xenora Minerals Ltd (ASX:XRA – Get Free Report) insider Peretz Schapiro purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,625.00.

