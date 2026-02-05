Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust $BGT

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 745,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. QTR Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,418,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 316,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGT opened at $11.43 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income by investing in floating rate debt instruments. Established and managed by BlackRock Advisors, the trust provides investors with exposure to senior secured loans, high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other floating rate credit products. By focusing on floating rate securities, the fund aims to offer protection against rising interest rates while pursuing consistent income generation.

The trust’s portfolio is constructed through an active, research-driven process led by a team of credit specialists within BlackRock’s Global Credit platform.

