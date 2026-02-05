Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,189 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $16,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 13.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 5.3% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,912,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $109,440. This represents a 96.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.16.

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

