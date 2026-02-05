Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,483 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Globalstar worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Globalstar by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 9,790 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $570,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 135,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,574.56. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 16,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $951,549.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,171.68. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,199 over the last ninety days. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Globalstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSAT opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.96 and a beta of 1.52. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $74.88.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $73.85 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.

Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.

