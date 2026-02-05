PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 2nd

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 135.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $375.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Since its formation in 2006, PennantPark has focused on providing customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm’s investment advisory services are provided by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC, which sources and structures transactions tailored to the unique needs of its portfolio companies.

The company’s core strategy centers on debt and equity investments in U.S.-based businesses, typically those with annual revenues between $10 million and $200 million.

