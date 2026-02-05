Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,345,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 115.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $176,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.08.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.54. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.80 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

