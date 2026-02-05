PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PCB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PCB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

PCB opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $336.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.58.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.33 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 677,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 88,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California-chartered bank founded in 1999 and headquartered in Torrance, California. As the parent of an FDIC-insured institution, PCB Bancorp oversees a community-focused banking franchise that serves both retail customers and commercial enterprises. The company’s strategy emphasizes personalized service and deep market knowledge to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses in Southern California.

Through its subsidiary Pacific City Bank, PCB Bancorp offers a broad range of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial real estate and construction lending, residential mortgages, trade finance, treasury management and wealth advisory solutions.

