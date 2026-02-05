Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Paysafe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paysafe

Paysafe Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $402.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 33.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 143.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 609.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Directional Asset Management bought a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe’s platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.