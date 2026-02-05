PagerDuty $PD Holdings Decreased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,707 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. Analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,389,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,902,027.75. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

