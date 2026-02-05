Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.
Shares of NYSE OBK opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.77. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $45.55.
Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.
Origin Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: OBK) is a bank holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the parent of Origin Bank, a full-service commercial banking franchise. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients across the southeastern United States.
Through Origin Bank, the company offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
