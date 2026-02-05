Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 790,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 379,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 245,320 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2,277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 191,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 219.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,964,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OBK opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.77. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: OBK) is a bank holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the parent of Origin Bank, a full-service commercial banking franchise. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients across the southeastern United States.

Through Origin Bank, the company offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

