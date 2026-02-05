Optimize Financial Inc Purchases New Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 414.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,201.34. The trade was a 23.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,985. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

