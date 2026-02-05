Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Open Text’s conference call:

OpenText reported continued cloud and content momentum with total revenue of about $1.33 billion , cloud revenue of $478 million (+3.4% YoY), enterprise cloud bookings of $295 million (+18% YoY), cloud RPO +13.7%, and 53 cloud deals over $1M; content cloud grew ~18% YoY and represents 43% of revenue.

Management is executing a portfolio reshaping program, announcing the Vertica divestiture to Rocket for $150M and closing the eDOCS sale (~$163M), with proceeds earmarked to pay down debt and a cadence of roughly one divestiture per quarter to focus on core cloud/AI businesses.

Management is executing a portfolio reshaping program, announcing the divestiture to Rocket for $150M and closing the eDOCS sale (~$163M), with proceeds earmarked to pay down debt and a cadence of roughly one divestiture per quarter to focus on core cloud/AI businesses. The board named Ayman Antoun as CEO (joining in a few months), a veteran executive expected to drive organic growth in core enterprise information management and AI, while James McGourlay remains on the leadership team during the transition.

The board named as CEO (joining in a few months), a veteran executive expected to drive organic growth in core enterprise information management and AI, while James McGourlay remains on the leadership team during the transition. Product strategy is centered on AI: OpenText plans to ship the OpenText AI Data Platform next quarter (supports major LLMs and ~1,500 connectors) and is promoting its Aviator tools as the path to train and deploy enterprise/Agentic AI using curated, permissioned content.

Product strategy is centered on AI: OpenText plans to ship the next quarter (supports major LLMs and ~1,500 connectors) and is promoting its Aviator tools as the path to train and deploy enterprise/Agentic AI using curated, permissioned content. Profitability and cash metrics are mixed: adjusted EBITDA was $491M (37.0% margin, down slightly), GAAP net income and EPS declined materially while non-GAAP EPS rose modestly, FCF was $279M (down 8.9%), and the business-optimization plan is on track to capture ~one-third of the targeted $490–$550M savings this year.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Open Text from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Open Text News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Open Text this week:

Positive Sentiment: Content cloud and revenue strength: OpenText reported total Q2 revenue of $1.327B with Content Management cloud up ~18% and strong adjusted EBITDA (37%) and net income margin (~13%), highlighting durable cloud momentum that supports longer‑term recurring revenue expectations. OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: TD Securities upgraded OpenText, which can provide near‑term support by signaling renewed analyst conviction. Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded at TD Securities

Analyst upgrade: TD Securities upgraded OpenText, which can provide near‑term support by signaling renewed analyst conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations: The company issued Q3 revenue guidance near $1.3B and FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $5.2B–$5.3B, essentially matching consensus and removing some downside surprise risk on top‑line. (Guidance release.)

Revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations: The company issued Q3 revenue guidance near $1.3B and FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $5.2B–$5.3B, essentially matching consensus and removing some downside surprise risk on top‑line. (Guidance release.) Neutral Sentiment: Street stance remains mixed: The consensus analyst rating sits around “Hold,” indicating tempered expectations despite pockets of optimism. Open Text Corporation Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Street stance remains mixed: The consensus analyst rating sits around “Hold,” indicating tempered expectations despite pockets of optimism. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS miss and weakening cash/GAAP metrics: OpenText reported EPS of $0.66 vs. a $1.04 consensus, a meaningful miss; the company also flagged year‑over‑year declines in net income and operating free cash flow that raise near‑term profitability and cash‑generation concerns. Open Text: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot / Transcript

Q2 EPS miss and weakening cash/GAAP metrics: OpenText reported EPS of $0.66 vs. a $1.04 consensus, a meaningful miss; the company also flagged year‑over‑year declines in net income and operating free cash flow that raise near‑term profitability and cash‑generation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Guidance omitted EPS detail: Public guidance entries contained revenue bands but did not specify numeric EPS targets for Q3 or FY, increasing uncertainty about near‑term bottom‑line trajectory and likely contributing to weaker investor sentiment.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 39.5% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 108.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation is a Canadian enterprise information management (EIM) software company that develops solutions for organizations seeking to manage, protect and extract insight from their unstructured and structured data. The company’s platform encompasses document management, records management, digital asset management and archiving, enabling companies to govern information across its lifecycle.

Open Text’s product suite includes content services, business process management, customer experience management, analytics and security products.

