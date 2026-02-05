ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of ONEOK worth $56,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE opened at $80.34 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks flagged that ONEOK outperformed the market on the session (buying interest despite a weak tape), suggesting idiosyncratic demand or sector‑specific support. Oneok Inc. (OKE) Ascends While Market Falls

Zacks flagged that ONEOK outperformed the market on the session (buying interest despite a weak tape), suggesting idiosyncratic demand or sector‑specific support. Neutral Sentiment: Context: volume traded above the stock’s average (roughly 5.4M vs ~4.6M), 12‑month range $64.02–$103.64, market cap ~ $50.6B, PE ~14.8 — these fundamentals/technicals provide support but do not explain the short‑term move by themselves.

Context: volume traded above the stock’s average (roughly 5.4M vs ~4.6M), 12‑month range $64.02–$103.64, market cap ~ $50.6B, PE ~14.8 — these fundamentals/technicals provide support but do not explain the short‑term move by themselves. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors cut a string of EPS forecasts for ONEOK across quarters and fiscal years — examples include Q1‑2026 to $1.44 (from $1.48), Q2‑2026 to $1.45 (from $1.51), Q3‑2026 to $1.49 (from $1.57), Q4‑2026 to $1.58 (from $1.61), FY2026 to $5.96 (from $6.16) and FY2027 to $6.34 (from $6.67). Those downward revisions signal weaker near‑term earnings visibility and could pressure valuation if other analysts follow. MarketBeat: ONEOK analyst notes

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

