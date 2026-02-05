Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 3.6% increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of ODFL opened at $208.54 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.01 and a 200 day moving average of $151.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

