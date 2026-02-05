OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.8333.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,021,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,131.55. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $84,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,013.90. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,302 in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 421,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,051,000 after buying an additional 286,113 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,236,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 554,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,720,000 after buying an additional 133,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,875,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,566,000 after acquiring an additional 113,868 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.75. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.72%.The company had revenue of $185.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. OFG Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

OFG Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 12% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

