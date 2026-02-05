Oasys (OAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.37 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Oasys has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasys has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasys alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,351,551,583 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,351,551,583.476438 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.00123871 USD and is up 6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,433,717.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.