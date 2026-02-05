NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $231.08, but opened at $219.77. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $209.1820, with a volume of 596,336 shares trading hands.

NXP Semiconductors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.63 and a 200 day moving average of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,554.76. This trade represents a 1.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 91,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.