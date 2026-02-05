NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $20.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on NOV in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Up 3.0%

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. NOV has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 70,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 85,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,822.54. The trade was a 438.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 585.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,291,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,957 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 101.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 7,018,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after buying an additional 3,526,754 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 401.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,165,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,815 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,708,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NOV this week:

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.