Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTDOY. Zacks Research raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nintendo from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Stock Down 3.0%

NTDOY opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at about $1,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nintendo by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Nintendo reported a sizable quarterly earnings beat (EPS $0.88 vs. $0.20 est.) and strong revenue (~$5.18B), driven by console demand — a fundamental positive supporting near-term cash flow and profits. Nintendo Profit Rises

Nintendo reported a sizable quarterly earnings beat (EPS $0.88 vs. $0.20 est.) and strong revenue (~$5.18B), driven by console demand — a fundamental positive supporting near-term cash flow and profits. Positive Sentiment: Switch 2 momentum: sales have boosted profits and the Switch family is now the company’s best‑selling console (over 155M units), underlining strong product-cycle demand. Switch Best-Selling Console

Switch 2 momentum: sales have boosted profits and the Switch family is now the company’s best‑selling console (over 155M units), underlining strong product-cycle demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment shows some improvement — Macquarie upgraded to “outperform” and UBS moved from “sell” to “neutral,” which can support share price if upgrades continue. Macquarie Upgrade

Analyst sentiment shows some improvement — Macquarie upgraded to “outperform” and UBS moved from “sell” to “neutral,” which can support share price if upgrades continue. Neutral Sentiment: Nintendo maintained full‑year operating profit guidance (¥370B) and reiterated its forecasts despite strong quarterly results — signals management confidence but also caution about visibility. Guidance Maintained

Nintendo maintained full‑year operating profit guidance (¥370B) and reiterated its forecasts despite strong quarterly results — signals management confidence but also caution about visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Company issued FY2025 EPS and revenue guidance (EPS ~0.488; revenue ~$14.6B) that sits below some street estimates — worth monitoring for future revisions as supply costs evolve.

Company issued FY2025 EPS and revenue guidance (EPS ~0.488; revenue ~$14.6B) that sits below some street estimates — worth monitoring for future revisions as supply costs evolve. Negative Sentiment: Investor worry over memory and chip shortages/costs — reports say rising memory prices could squeeze Switch 2 margins and weigh on future unit economics, triggering a sharp intraday share decline. Memory Shortage Concerns Momentum Fears

Investor worry over memory and chip shortages/costs — reports say rising memory prices could squeeze Switch 2 margins and weigh on future unit economics, triggering a sharp intraday share decline. Negative Sentiment: Some brokers remain bearish—China Renaissance reaffirmed a “sell” rating, adding downside sentiment among certain investor groups.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

