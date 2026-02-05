NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) EVP Ronald Reagan Sells 18,620 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,794,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,783,000 after buying an additional 60,324 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,966,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

