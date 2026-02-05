Nexo Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $716.58 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Nexo has a market cap of $716.58 million and approximately $24.03 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

