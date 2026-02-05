Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,383,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,537 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $44,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

