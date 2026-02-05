New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 966 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sandisk were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Sandisk News

Sandisk Stock Down 16.0%

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $584.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion and a PE ratio of -77.02. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.85.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

