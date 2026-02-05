New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 275,167 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 1,618.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 275,167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.47% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 379,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 711.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.32.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 283,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,584,021.25. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,562.20. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,726. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.