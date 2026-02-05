New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.58 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Rollins by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $335,763.52. Following the sale, the chairman owned 594,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,365,315.15. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $650,604.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 5,312,114 shares in the company, valued at $333,760,122.62. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,545 shares of company stock worth $3,850,173 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rollins from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

