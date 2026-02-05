New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 21,700 Shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.58% of Aaron’s worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 61.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Price Performance

PRG opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRG

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.