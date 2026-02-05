NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.4545.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 343.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,441 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 567,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,910,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

