NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 391416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NB Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NB Bancorp from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of NB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.31.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. NB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Institutional Trading of NB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pertento Partners LLP increased its holdings in NB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,114,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,762,000 after buying an additional 135,433 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in NB Bancorp by 139.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 167,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 97,867 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $687,000.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: NBBK) is the bank holding company for NB Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Through a network of branches across Northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, the company offers deposit and lending services tailored to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses.

The company’s core product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposits and certificates of deposit, along with residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial lending solutions.

