Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $335.58 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE NGVC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 172,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $621.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research set a $54.00 target price on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 320,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 64.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 669,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after purchasing an additional 262,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 126.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 102,997 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 233,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company’s core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

