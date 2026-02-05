Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $335.58 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 3.49%.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.2%
NYSE NGVC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 172,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $621.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $61.22.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on NGVC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 320,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 64.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 669,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after purchasing an additional 262,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 126.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 102,997 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 233,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.
The company’s core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.