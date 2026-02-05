National Bankshares Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$29.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Extendicare from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extendicare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

EXE traded up C$0.32 on Thursday, reaching C$24.21. 353,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,949. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$10.58 and a twelve month high of C$24.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.34.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

