Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,725 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,090,388.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,420,710.12. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $19,680,185.28.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,648 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.66, for a total value of $866,983.68.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,322 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total value of $558,510.66.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,590 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $373,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 71,932 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $16,885,317.68.

On Friday, January 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,848 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total transaction of $881,499.84.

On Monday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,400 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,047,508.00.

Natera Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.95 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $256.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Natera’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $34,096,000. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Natera by 11.8% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 47,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 63.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Natera

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Natera submitted a Premarket Approval (PMA) to the FDA for Signatera CDx to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) in bladder cancer after positive phase‑3 results — a regulatory win that could create a companion diagnostic revenue stream and improve clinical adoption/reimbursement if approved. Read More.

Natera submitted a Premarket Approval (PMA) to the FDA for Signatera CDx to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) in bladder cancer after positive phase‑3 results — a regulatory win that could create a companion diagnostic revenue stream and improve clinical adoption/reimbursement if approved. Multiple non‑executive insiders also sold shares this week (Solomon Moshkevich and John Fesko each trimmed small single‑digit percentages of their holdings). These appear to be modest, routine dispositions versus strategic exits but add to selling pressure.

CEO Steven Chapman sold 85,299 shares on Feb 2 (~40% reduction in his holding) for a proceeds block of roughly $19.7M — a material insider disposition that investors often view negatively.

Additional executive sales this week: CEO Chapman sold another 4,725 shares (Feb 3) and CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,939 shares (Feb 3), each trimming double‑digit or mid‑single digit ownership percentages — reinforcing near‑term downward pressure on the stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

