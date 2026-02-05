My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Volume Hits $16.87 Thousand

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $790.84 thousand and $16.87 thousand worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000934 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,202,345 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

