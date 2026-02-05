Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $55,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 90.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1,012.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $25,767.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,507.56. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $4,016,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,235.05. This represents a 34.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,016 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,936. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $164.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $151.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $167.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.60%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

