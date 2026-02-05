M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $235.77 and last traded at $232.14, with a volume of 1709414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.25. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 21.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,541.70. This trade represents a 48.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 887 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $191,405.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,882.34. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,003 shares of company stock worth $6,283,182 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

Featured Stories

