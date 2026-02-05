Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.94 and traded as low as GBX 135. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 135.50, with a volume of 48,515 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Motorpoint Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorpoint Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.89.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Motorpoint Group had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorpoint Group Plc will post 3.5133843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139, for a total transaction of £139,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

