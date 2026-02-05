Morgan Stanley Boosts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $22.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adient from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,736.75. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Adient by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Adient by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Adient this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank upgraded Adient from Hold to Buy and set a $33 price target (about a ~36% upside vs recent levels), providing fresh analyst momentum and a new bullish valuation anchor. Deutsche Bank Upgrade

Deutsche Bank upgraded Adient from Hold to Buy and set a $33 price target (about a ~36% upside vs recent levels), providing fresh analyst momentum and a new bullish valuation anchor. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: ADNT reported $0.35 EPS vs. ~$0.19 consensus and revenue of $3.64B vs. ~$3.45B, showing modest top-line growth and better-than-expected profitability for the quarter — a clear catalyst for buyer interest. Earnings Transcript

Q1 results beat consensus: ADNT reported $0.35 EPS vs. ~$0.19 consensus and revenue of $3.64B vs. ~$3.45B, showing modest top-line growth and better-than-expected profitability for the quarter — a clear catalyst for buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 guidance (revenue guidance ~ $14.6B), signaling confidence in demand and margin trajectory; upgrades to forward expectations supported investor sentiment. PR News Release

Management raised FY2026 guidance (revenue guidance ~ $14.6B), signaling confidence in demand and margin trajectory; upgrades to forward expectations supported investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Investors and analysts have access to the full earnings presentation and call transcripts (slides and Q&A may provide details on cost actions, EV content wins, and customer mix that will determine sustainability of the beat). Earnings Presentation

Investors and analysts have access to the full earnings presentation and call transcripts (slides and Q&A may provide details on cost actions, EV content wins, and customer mix that will determine sustainability of the beat). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat, Seeking Alpha) dissect key metrics versus estimates — useful for gauging whether the beat reflects one-time items or recurring trends. Zacks Analysis

Coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat, Seeking Alpha) dissect key metrics versus estimates — useful for gauging whether the beat reflects one-time items or recurring trends. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, Adient still shows structural profitability and balance-sheet considerations that could limit upside: a negative trailing net margin (~-1.9%), a negative P/E on trailing numbers, and leverage (debt/equity ~1.16) — risks if margins don’t improve as guidance assumes. PR News Release

About Adient

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

