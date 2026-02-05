Moody’s Corporation $MCO Stock Position Decreased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $460.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $546.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Moody’s from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $520.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $524.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $574.00 price target on Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total transaction of $305,560.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,527,474.30. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Featured Stories

