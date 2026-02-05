Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Position Reduced by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,411,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 193,956 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — Mondelez reported $0.72 EPS and $10.5B revenue, topping estimates and showing pricing strength and cost discipline that helped offset cocoa cost headwinds. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Q4 results beat consensus — Mondelez reported $0.72 EPS and $10.5B revenue, topping estimates and showing pricing strength and cost discipline that helped offset cocoa cost headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or maintained bullish ratings (Wells Fargo raised to $65, Piper Sandler to $64, JPMorgan stays overweight with $67), signaling continued upside potential despite mixed guidance. Benzinga Analyst Notes TickerReport

Several analysts raised price targets or maintained bullish ratings (Wells Fargo raised to $65, Piper Sandler to $64, JPMorgan stays overweight with $67), signaling continued upside potential despite mixed guidance. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating with a $62 target (modest upside from current levels), keeping some analyst views cautious. Street Insider

DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating with a $62 target (modest upside from current levels), keeping some analyst views cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership update: Luca Zaramella elevated to oversee both finance and operations — a governance/operations move that supports execution but is not an immediate earnings driver. Yahoo Finance

Leadership update: Luca Zaramella elevated to oversee both finance and operations — a governance/operations move that supports execution but is not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance cut: Mondelez updated EPS guidance to $2.92–$3.07, below the consensus (~$3.13), which pressured sentiment because it signals slower full‑year profit growth. Reuters: Forecasts Below Expectations

FY‑2026 guidance cut: Mondelez updated EPS guidance to $2.92–$3.07, below the consensus (~$3.13), which pressured sentiment because it signals slower full‑year profit growth. Negative Sentiment: Margin/headwind concerns: Persistent high cocoa costs materially reduced quarterly profit and the company flagged that price increases have pushed some consumers to cheaper alternatives — a demand and margin risk. WSJ: Profit Falls Due to Cocoa Costs

Margin/headwind concerns: Persistent high cocoa costs materially reduced quarterly profit and the company flagged that price increases have pushed some consumers to cheaper alternatives — a demand and margin risk. Negative Sentiment: Regional weakness: North America lag in the quarter prompted downward commentary and has been cited as a reason the shares fell after the report. Seeking Alpha: NA Business Lags

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

