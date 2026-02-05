Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOD stock opened at $199.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $205.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.54.

In other news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $202,477.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,093.92. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil David Brinker sold 31,871 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $5,117,207.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,263,374.72. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,685. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $237,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $213,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

