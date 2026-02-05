Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Modine Manufacturing Price Performance
MOD stock opened at $199.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $205.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.54.
Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing
In other news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $202,477.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,093.92. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil David Brinker sold 31,871 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $5,117,207.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,263,374.72. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,685. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing
Trending Headlines about Modine Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Modine Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarter results: Modine reported Q3 revenue of $805M and an adjusted EPS beat (reported $1.19 vs. Street estimates ~ $1.00), driven by a strong Data Center/Climate Solutions ramp. Investors interpret the top‑line beat and margin commentary as evidence the company’s data‑center pivot is gaining traction. Modine (MOD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Guidance uplift: Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to about $3.1–$3.2B (vs. consensus near $3.0B), signaling confidence in the production ramp for data‑center products that drove the quarter’s growth. This guidance raise is a key reason analysts and investors moved the stock higher. Modine Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / price targets: Several firms have raised targets and ratings (DA Davidson, Oppenheimer, Zacks upgrades); one report cites a price‑target increase to $203.77 — supporting buying momentum. Modine Manufacturing (MOD) price target increased by 16.88% to 203.77
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: A director sold 1,100 shares recently (disclosed), a small transaction relative to insider holdings — notable but not large enough alone to change fundamentals. Insider Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP vs. adjusted discrepancy and balance‑sheet/cash‑flow concerns: A third‑party report highlights GAAP results showing a net loss (~$47.4M) and negative diluted EPS on a different accounting basis, weaker operating cash flow, higher capex and rising liabilities—these items could pressure the stock if investors focus on GAAP metrics or cash‑flow trends. Modine Releases Q3 2026 Earnings: Revenue Beats but EPS Misses, Reports Net Loss
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.
Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Modine Manufacturing
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.